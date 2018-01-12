Police have released the name of the cyclist who died after a crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway on Wednesday.

He was 70-year-old Ted Tamai from Hastings.

A police spokesperson said Police's thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

Emergency services were called to a collision between a cyclist and car at the intersection of Omahu Rd and State Highway 50A, Frimley, at 10.15am.

The cyclist received serious injuries and died shortly after emergency services arrived at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation is continuing.