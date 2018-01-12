Police want the victim of a failed carjacking, which occurred amid a police chase both by car and on foot, to come forward.

The bizarre request comes as police have charged a 17-year-old man with a raft of charges after he failed to stop while driving a stolen vehicle.

The incident began around 7am on Friday as police attempted to pull over the man in Lower Hutt's central business district.

The driver did not stop for police and a brief pursuit ensued but was abandoned for safety reasons.

A short time later police saw the same vehicle stopped at a carpark and spotted the driver running from the scene.

Police followed the offender on foot, where he then attempted to take a second

vehicle from the victim who was parked in an SUV on Connolly St around 7.15am.

The offender, after failing to take the vehicle, continued running from the police on foot.

Police, also on foot, caught up with him and arrested him.

Police spoke briefly with the man parked in the SUV at the time but didn't have time to get his contact details.

They now want to speak to him again to get more information.

A victim was a Caucasian man, between 50 and 60-years old, with a short grey beard.

He was parked in a dark-coloured SUV in a 10-minute parking spot

outside the Early Years Childcare centre on Connolly St at the time.

The 17-year-old was charged with unlawful taking, dangerous driving and possession of instruments for car theft and is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.

Police asked that the man, or anyone who knows him, to make contact with

Lower Hutt Police on 04 560 2600.