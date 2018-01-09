A major highway in the Tasman district has been closed off this afternoon following a crash involving a truck.

State Highway 63, Wairau Valley Rd, was closed off about 1pm.

The NZ Transport Agency Canterbury said just after 2pm the road remained closed and that another update is due at 5pm.

The area is closed between Renwick and the Kawatiri junction.

Advertisement

Emergency services were called to the site about 12.30pm. The driver is not seriously injured, a statement said.

SH 63 KAWATIRI TO RENWICK - ROAD CLOSED - CRASH - 2:15 PM - UPDATE



The road remains closed at this time - the next update is expected by 5 pm. ^JPhttps://t.co/apTjdfNZnF — NZTA Canterbury/WC (@NZTACWC) January 9, 2018

"The road is likely to be closed for a couple of hours while the truck is removed,'' police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or to expect delays.