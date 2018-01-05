One person has died and another is in a critical condition following a serious crash near Dannemora in east Auckland.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there had been a two-car crash on Whitford Rd at 5.40pm.

One person has died, another has critical injuries and a third has serious injuries.

Diversions were in place and Whitford Rd was closed off. Diversions are in place at the Whitford and Somerville Rd roundabout, and Whitford and Broomfields Rds.

Drivers were warned of delays and asked to take alternative routes including Chapel, Ormiston and Whitford Park Rds.