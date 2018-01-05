After 36 hours of weather-related havoc due to a severe storm thrashing the country, next week's sunny forecast is likely to come as a relief to most Kiwis.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said "typical summer conditions" were expected in most main centres on Monday and Tuesday after the low that brought gales and heavy rain on Friday moves east today, making way for a ridge.

"Stable weather's coming. Really it's only the West Coast that's looking to get very much rain into Monday.

"Our extended forecasts are saying looking into Wednesday there is a chance that Canterbury could get a dose of rain again. [But] really that's the only thing that's untoward heading into next week."

Advertisement

Christchurch is the only big city expected to get any significant wet weather - and even that should stay at bay until Tuesday afternoon.

Sunshine, light winds and temperature highs in the mid twenties are predicted for Auckland on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday may be a bit cloudy, but skies should still stay dry.

Much of the upper North Island - including Whangarei, Hamilton and Tauranga - should have similar forecasts. Although Hamilton could get rain on Thursday.

Napier and Gisborne residents are set to get sunny, warm weather on Monday and Tuesday, before cloud starts to build up again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fine weather is also expected in Wellington on Monday and Tuesday while strong northerlies increase to gales later in the day and into Wednesday.

Further south, in Dunedin and Christchurch, it should be mainly fine until at least Tuesday afternoon. There may be rain on Wednesday and into the weekend though.