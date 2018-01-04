Two people have died and three are in a serious condition following a serious crash on SH16 near Woodhill.

St John report five vehicles attended the crash that occurred at 4.56pm.

All five were treated with the three patients in serious condition transported to Auckland City Hospital.

The accident occurred between Restal and Kiwitahi Rds near Woodhill School.

Photo / Nick Reed

​Senior Sergeant Jesse Mowat of the Waitemata police department said the accident had been caused by a driver losing control of his vehicle while heading northbound.

"As a result of that the driver appears to have drifted into the southbound lane where his vehicle's clipped a van. As a result the driver of the Nissan has veered further into the southbound lane and has effectively had a headon collision with another vehicle heading south."

That crash had caused the Nissan to catch fire, he said, and both the vehicle's occupants had died.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash but the road was wet and it was raining at the time, Mowat said.

"We are certainly considering [weather] as a factor."

The crash was blocking traffic heading southbound with emergency services closing the road while they work at the scene.

SH16 WAIMAUKU - ROAD CLOSED - 5:50PM



Due to a serious #crash, SH16 is CLOSED near the intersection with Restall Road. An official detour is in place - please note that it will add up to 20 minutes to your journey. Click here for details: https://t.co/sZao5QSHOm #ExpectDelays ^EL pic.twitter.com/lhblgdWqtZ — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 4, 2018

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Police would not comment whether the crash was weather-related.