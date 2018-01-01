The 35-year-old woman who was missing in the north end of the Kaimai Ranges has now been found safe and sound.

Sheree Tuahuru of Katikati told her partner she was going to walk to the Ananui Falls off Woodland Rd yesterday.

Sheree Tuahuru was found in the Waitawheta Hut. Photo / Supplied

She began her walk about 11am and police were called just after midnight.

They said Tuahuru was not prepared to be in the bush overnight.

Advertisement

Tauranga police and Land Search and Rescue teams from Tauranga, Waihi and Paeroa were searching for her today.

Tuahuru was found in the Waitawheta Hut.

Sergeant Craig Madden of the Police SAR stated the successful outcome of this search was due to the fact the missing party had left her trip intentions with family.

Madden also said anyone entering the bush needed to make sure they did not exceed their own capabilities and not to rely on maps printed off the internet or a cellphone as a means of navigation.