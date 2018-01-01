A toddler was flown to hospital in a serious condition after swallowing pills yesterday.

The incident happened on New year's Day, which the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said was their second busiest day on record.

The helicopter was called to the incident on Waiheke Island at 6.49pm.

A spokesman said the little girl was flown to Starship Hospital in a serious condition.

The spokesman said the Auckland and Coromandel Westpac Rescue Helicopter services were tasked to nine missions on New Year's Day yesterday.

"This makes it our second busiest day on record," he said.

The busiest day was last New Year's Day when there were ten missions.

Other incidents included being called to the light plane crash that claimed the life of Dean Voelkerling, operations manager at the Northland Emergency Services Trust and a Northland Rescue Helicopter pilot.

He and another man were killed instantly when the light aeroplane plunged into farmland south of Dargaville at about 12.20pm.

The Auckland helicopter however was stood down enroute.

They were also called to Red Beach at 3.57pm after a man aged in his 30s fell and broke his leg.

He was winched from the scene and flown to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition.

They were also called to five medical events and an accident at Glenbrook.