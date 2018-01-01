Motorists are being asked be careful on the roads as heavy rain resulted in large areas of surface flooding on motorways.

A MetService spokeswoman said there was a low pressure system to the west of Auckland that was causing issues.

In just an hour between 2 and 3pm, about 12.5mm of rain fell at Albert Park and 10.5mm fell at Paremoremo.

"There is a band of rain around, it looks quite heavy in areas and there is a moderate thunderstorm risk."

She said that the thunderstorm risk of hitting Auckland was low with Northland likely to face worse weather.

The spokeswoman said that the weather warning for large swells on the western coastline of New Zealand was still in place.

Holidaymakers returning from Northland should #TakeExtraCare on arrival in #AKL with heavy rain creating quite a bit of surface water on the Northern Mwy, ^TP pic.twitter.com/jXOSvZMSnF — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 1, 2018

Auckland will not receive the large waves until later today with Taranaki facing the front of the waves currently.

"The first set will be a powerful wave that hits around every 16 seconds.

"Usually sets hit around every eight to 10 seconds so there will be a bit more water behind them," she said.

The spokeswoman said the heaviest band was moving east and the weather will ease by late evening.

Meanwhile the New Zealand Transport Agency is advising motorists to be cautious on roads around the country.

A crash on State Highway 1 was blocking the right lane southbound after Oteha Valley Rd near Albany.

The agency said motorists can expect delays but it is slowly clearing.