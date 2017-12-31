The Village Green is packed with families celebrating the close of 2017 together with movies, music and fireworks.

The free Rotorua Glo Festival, held tonight, features a screening of family movie Moana, local entertainment and headline act Elemeno P.

Local acts include Te Manaia Yates, Rehua Selwyn, Danielle Selwyn, Paretoroa Webster-Tarei and DJ Pete.

There will be two fireworks displays, one at 9.15pm and the other at midnight - both over Lake Rotorua.

Advertisement

Image 1 of 7: Brad Johns and Charlie Johns, 3, r Image 2 of 7: Ian King and Keira King, 3, Image 3 of 7: Taimana Eru-Raroa, 8, (left), Xander Eru-Raroa, 11, and Kirimangu Rikiti-Eru, 11 Image 4 of 7: Sharon Alabaster, (left), Bailey Olsen, 10, and Cassey Olsen, 13,. Image 5 of 7: Chrystal Morrison, (left), Justin Hicks, and Lexus Hunt, 11, (family at centre of photo) Image 6 of 7: Tui King. Image 7 of 7: Rotorua Glo Festival. Image 1 of 7: Brad Johns and Charlie Johns, 3, r

Rotorua Lakes Council art and culture co-ordinator Kathy Nicholls said they were hoping about 10,000 people would have been through the event by the end of the night.

She said the atmosphere was great with some "hardy people" setting up their gazebos at 10am.

"I think playing Moana has been a draw for families. Everyone is settling in and having fun."



She had also heard stories of people changing their New Year's plans and heading to the

Glo Festival because Elemeno P was performing.

Rotorua's Ian King said one of the reasons they had decided to go along was because his granddaughter, Keira King, 3, loved Moana.

"Mainly for the children, to bring them along for the entertainment."

He said it was a great event, especially being family-orientated and alcohol free, along with free entertainment for those who might not be able to afford it otherwise.

"It's good value for the community."

Karen Sholl, along with her husband Matthew and daughter Bella-Rose, 10, was also there.

"It's getting people out and there's lots of things on for everyone - movies, bands and the carnival. It's nice to have in Rotorua. It's a great family night out."

Bella-Rose said she like the movie Moana and had been looking forward to both the movie and the fireworks.