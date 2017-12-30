A person has been seriously injured and four others are also hurt after a crash on State Highway 5 near Reporoa in the central North Island.

St John ambulance said all five were taken to Rotorua Hospital - one was in a serious condition, three others were moderate, and one had minor injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1.50pm.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened near the intersection of Settlers and Hancock roads.

It appeared to be a single vehicle crash and the car had reportedly hit a bank.