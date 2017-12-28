Auckland police are on the hunt for a man who tied up a person at knifepoint before robbing the home he was at.

The victim was at a friend's house on Stokes Rd in Mt Eden on November 16 when the offender entered the property, pulled out a knife and tied him up.

The robber then searched the house before stealing a number of items and driving away in a silver or white hatchback-type car.

Police described the offender as a male Polynesian who looked to be in his 30s.

Advertisement

He had a black moustache and beard and black curly hair. Police said he was about 165cm tall and of muscular build.

At the time of the burglary he was wearing a black cap backwards.

Police have released an Identikit photo of the offender and were appealing for help finding him.

Anyone with relevant information was asked to contact Sergeant Gavin Bailey on (09) 820 5789 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.