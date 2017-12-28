Roads have been congested with holidaymakers travelling to destinations far and wide, and as New Year's Eve approaches, the traffic woes aren't expected to ease.

The NZ Transport Agency predicts traffic will be slow-moving on numerous roads and state highways nationwide today and tomorrow.

People travelling north or south on State Highway 1 out of Auckland should be prepared for delays in peak times.

The stretch of SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford north of Auckland has become notoriously busy as people try to reach holiday destinations in Northland.

NZTA has listed the road as "busy" from 10am to 6pm today and described the heaviest period as from 11am to 5pm.

The worst time to use the same stretch of road tomorrow is from 10.30am to 6pm.

Heading south on SH1 near Takanini is also expected to be busy throughout the weekend.

NZTA said the road was expected to be busy today from 9.30am to 4.30pm and its heaviest period is expected to be from 10am to noon tomorrow.

Northbound Whangarei motorists should avoid travelling north on SH1 from 4pm to 5pm tomorrow and those heading south from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

If you are heading from Auckland to Coromandel on SH2 avoid travelling between 10am and noon today and tomorrow.

Heading westbound on SH2 between Tauranga and Katikati the road will be slowest between 11am and 4.30pm today and tomorrow from 10.30am to 5pm.

SH1 on the Kapiti Coast is expected to have heavy traffic in both directions. Traffic is expected to be heaviest heading north between 9am and 1pm today and 9.30am and 1pm tomorrow.

Motorists heading in the opposite direction are warned traffic will be worst today between 10am and 6pm, although tomorrow looks easier.

In the South Island, if you're heading from Blenheim to Nelson on SH6, best to avoid using the road westbound tomorrow from 10.30am to noon and tomorrow from 11.30am to 4pm.

Coming back the other way the road will be busiest from 10am to noon tomorrow.

Those heading north and south on SH1 towards Kaikoura can expect delays from 10am to 5pm today and tomorrow.

Moving north of Christchurch on SH1 at Waimakariri traffic will be busiest from 10am to 11am today and tomorrow.

Between Christchurch and Ashburton traffic will be at its heaviest southbound on SH1 tomorrow from 10.30am to 1pm.

Heavy traffic is expected when heading into Queenstown on SH6 today in the early afternoon, 2pm to 3.30pm, and between 2.30pm and 3.30pm tomorrow.

The transport agency said that these travel times are just a prediction and are subject to change if there are accidents or breakdowns or bad weather and other variables.



Yesterday several crashes around the country disrupted commuters.

A woman fell out of a moving campervan on the Waikato Expressway yesterday while trying to close a door.

The woman suffered a large number of cuts and grazes and was taken to Waikato Hospital's intensive care unit.

In the Bay of Plenty a woman was flown to Waikato Hospital after a crash in rural Tauranga around 3.30pm yesterday.

The crash happened about 2km east of State Highway 36.

A Northland motorist was flown to hospital after crashing off a road and two people were taken to hospital in Otago after the commercial 4WD they were riding in Queenstown tipped.

New Zealand Police were advising motorists over the holiday break to be patient and courteous.

"With so many more people on our roads right now, it's important we are all even more cautious and aware when we are driving or riding," assistant commissioner of road policing Superintendent Sandra Venables said.

"New Zealand Police is committed to reducing death and injury on our roads, and we work alongside our road safety partners to do this.

"But we cannot do it alone, we need everyone's help to keep our roads safe."

The road toll as of yesterday afternoon was 377 for the whole year.

The heaviest times for traffic

Auckland

SH1 Puhoi to Wellsford northbound: 10.30am to 6pm

SH1 Takanini southbound: 9.30am to 4.30pm and 10am to noon tomorrow

Whangarei

SH1 northbound: 4pm to 5pm

SH1 southbound: 10.30am to 12.30pm

Maramarua

SH2 northbound and southbound: 10.30am to 12.30pm today and tomorrow.

Katikati

SH2 westbound: 11am to 4.30pm and 10.30am to 5pm tomorrow.

Kapiti Coast

SH1 northbound: 9am to 1pm and 9.30am to 1pm tomorrow.

SH1 southbound: 10am to 6pm.

Blenheim

SH6 westbound: 10.30am to noon and 11.30am to 4pm tomorrow.

SH6 eastbound: 10am to noon tomorrow.



SH1 north and southbound: 10am to 5pm today and tomorrow.

Christchurch

SH1 Ashburton southbound: 10.30am to 1pm tomorrow.

SH1 Waimakariri: 10am to 11am today and tomorrow.

Queenstown

SH6 2pm to 3.30pm and 2.30pm and 3.30pm tomorrow.