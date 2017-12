Canterbury Police are concerned for the safety of a woman missing from Christchurch.

24-year-old Rebekah Schreuder, known to some as Bexi, was last seen at 7pm Boxing Day in the suburb of Burnside.

A friend of the woman says she was on foot and wearing denim shorts and a white t shirt when she was last seen.

If you have seen Schreuder you can contact Canterbury Police on 03 363 7400 quoting file number 171227/7071.