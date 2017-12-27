An 11-year-old boy who fell down a cliff while out tramping in the remote Te Urewera National Park had to be carried to safety by his family before the alarm could be raised.

The boy fell 9m down a cliff in an area of the park without cellphone reception. Family members carried him to the nearest house to raise the alarm this evening.

The BayTrust Rescue Helicopter was sent to Ruatahuna to retrieve the boy. He was stabilised by an onboard paramedic before being flown to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.