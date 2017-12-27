Two men behind a company that ran hygiene courses and purported to provide hygiene certification to other businesses have been sentenced to jail.

David Blake and Lance Ryan were both found guilty of multiple breaches of the Companies Act and Crimes Act respectively and sentenced to more than two years in prison.

They were involved in the setting up and management of Hygiene Foundation Ltd, which the Herald reported in 2013 as being under probe for allegedly offering fake job offers to international students.

The company went into receivership shortly after the report with over $700,000 in claims from creditors.

Advertisement

Blake, at the time, was prohibited from managing the company because of his previous convictions for having managed a business whilst an undischarged bankrupt.

"Our investigations found that they were taking active steps to hide David Blake's involvement in the companies from the authorities in an attempt to avoid being detected in breach of his prohibition," said Registrar of Companies Ross van der Schyff.

"These individuals have a history of taking advantage of the public's commercial goodwill, and breaching regulatory requirements in place to protect the public from incompetent business operators just like them."

At the time, the company charged fees of $25,000 plus tax to mainly international students of Indian origin and guaranteed graduates employment and a minimum annual starting salary package of $55,000.

Blake was convicted of two charges of managing a company while prohibited, one charge relating to a second company, Q Technology Ltd, and one charge of promoting a company while prohibited.

He was sentenced to two years and four months imprisonment.

Blake ran the companies with help from his wife Hayley Blake, also known as Heesoo Byun or Heesook Byun, and Lance Ryan.

Ryan was sentenced to two years and two months imprisonment after he was convicted of three charges under the Crimes Act for being a party to Blake's offending.

The duo were known by many other names, Blake as David Colin Hughey and David Morgan-Blake, and Ryan also as Lance Jared Thompson and Michael Darren Gibbs.

"Their incompetence in running this business meant significant financial losses to the companies' creditors, but also, in some instances, significant emotional harm to the people that they dealt with," van der Schyff said.

"This kind of offending is an affront to the wider community who conduct business honestly and do meet all their obligations."

Both men are prohibited from promoting or taking part in the management of a company for a further five years as a result of these convictions.

They are also undischarged bankrupts and are also barred from taking part in the management of a business under the Insolvency Act 2006.