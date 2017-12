A person is seriously injured after their van rolled into a ditch in Waikato, trapping them.

A Fire Service communications spokesman said emergency services were at the scene at Tuakau Bridge, on Port Waikato Rd.

A police spokeswoman said police had been called to the incident shortly after 5pm.

One person had serious injuries, she said.

The crash happened between Klondyke Rd and Hull Rd.