The SPCA hopes that more of the 46,000 animals coming through its doors each year will find new homes. This summer, the Herald profiles animals that have been adopted and their owners as part of our My Rescue Pet series.

Bearded collie Henrietta was found roaming the streets after it appeared she had given birth to puppies.

Without being able to find the puppies, the Hamilton SPCA took her in alone.

But she arrived at the same time as a box of puppies, which she took on as her own, raising them until they were big enough to find their own homes.

It was her sweet and gentle nature that convinced her new owners they needed to have her in their lives.

Pip Weaver and her family spent 15 years without a dog after losing the last one.

"When my husband said he was taking our two children to the SPCA I said I wouldn't go. I didn't want to look at dog after dog, looking for the perfect match that would never come.

"Well was I wrong! They found [Henrietta] at the SPCA in Hamilton that first day they went looking. My husband sent me two pictures and that's all it took," Weaver said.

Henrietta has many friends at her new home including six chickens, three cats and a pet lamb.

"Visitors and family say it's like she has lived here her whole life. She is gentle, kind and walks on a lead like a dream. She seeks love and gives it in return.

"It has taken her 18 months but she has found her forever family and we are grateful."

How to adopt

If you are interested in adopting a pet from the SPCA, visit www.rnzspca.org.nz or call the Auckland SPCA on (09) 256 7300.