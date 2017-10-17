No, Rotorua doesn't deserve to be called the second worst town in New Zealand - to put it politely.

On Tuesday, it was reported the creator of the satirical "S**t Towns of New Zealand" Facebook page had gone into hiding after receiving almost 20 death threats in the past two years.

A list of the top 10 "s**t towns" ceated by the Facebook page host placed Cromwell at the top, and Rotorua at number two.

Rotorua was described as "probably the only place in the world where smelling like a toilet is a tourist attraction".

The page was set up two years ago promising to keep viewers abreast of "everywhere s**t in Aotearoa" from the "s**tropolis of Auckland to the bubbling s**t pit of Rotorua".

The Rotorua Daily Post asked people in the street whether the description was fair.

Les Noa Les Noa

No it's not. Rotorua is a beautiful town and people need to just get over themselves.

Les Noa, 59

Selwyn Heights

Brent Metcalf Brent Metcalf

No, you just get used to the smell and it's worth it anyway.

Brent Metcalf, 56

Fairy Springs

Colleen Mounty Colleen Mounty

No, it's not right. All of the people here try and be welcoming and i can't see why people would think that. Maybe we could better sign post where the worst smelling areas are.

Colleen Mounty, 60s

Central

Michael Wilson Michael Wilson

No, I've been here for quite a few years and I don't even notice the smell anymore.

Michael Wilson, 51

Central