Kiwi mum mourns three 'beautiful teens' in horrific three-way crash in Australia

By Dubby Henry

A Kiwi mother and her husband are in mourning after their "beautiful" family were torn apart by a horrific crash in New South Wales yesterday.

Their son Jack Pink was 19. His sister Destiny was 15 and Marina would have been 18 today.

All three were killed in what was reported to be a three-way crash between a car, a truck and a fuel tanker near Boggabilla, close to the Queensland-NSW border, just after 6am yesterday.

Jack Pink was driving a truck and towing a trailer. His sisters were in the car, police said.

The teens were part of a tight-knit family of nine, with four surviving siblings - Coral, Jeanna, George and Patrick. Their father was Glenn Pink and their mother was Jaze Pink, formerly Jaze Watene. She went to Auckland's Long Bay College.

"Tragically our beautiful nieces and nephew died in a head-on collision with a semi-trailer fuel tanker this morning," their uncle Justin Watene said on a GoFundMe page set up after the accident.

"As you can imagine this is an incredibly difficult time for their parents," he said.

"Jaze and Glenn are good people with an amazing family. Burdened with life troubles. Life is not easy. What they do is everything for the kids. To lose one would be crazy. They lost three in one split second . . . just out of this world."

Watene said the parents were great people. "Their sacrificial love for their kids knows no bounds. This is a crushing blow." He set up the funding page so the couple could take time off work to grieve.

Queensland Ambulance Service said two patients including the driver of the fuel tanker were taken to Goodiwindi Hospital in a stable condition after the crash.

Police are investigating and have referred the deaths to the coroner.

The Pink family are understood to work on the show circuit, with local media reporting they were returning to Queensland after a show in Dubbo.

The Showmen's Guild of Australasia said the deaths were "an enormous loss" to the community.

A guild spokesman said yesterday was the darkest day their community had ever seen.

"We are a small community and we are very close to one another and everyone is affected

by this.

"They were really beautiful kids, beautiful teenagers, well respected, hard working kids and everyone is mourning. They were part of a beautiful family."

- NZ Herald