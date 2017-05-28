Crash, breakdown causes traffic headache crossing Auckland Harbour Bridge and getting to airport

Parts of two major motorways - including the route to the city's international airport - are down to a crawl after a crash and a breakdown.

A minor accident before the Auckland Harbour Bridge has led to major traffic problems on the city's central motorway while motorists to the airport are negotiating a truck that has broken down on a key junction.

Those heading to the airport are being told to take care at the intersection of George Bolt Memorial Drive and Kirkbride Rd with one lane blocked by the truck.

#Breakdown blocking a lane on George Bolt Mem Dr (SH20a) towards @AKL_Airport at Kirkbride Rd. Expect short delays nearby. ^WS pic.twitter.com/IYJtBsK7r4 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 28, 2017

The airport said airport bound traffic was affected by the breakdown.

Truck has broken down, traffic light intersection of Kirkbride & State Highway 20A, blocking one lane, affecting airport bound traffic — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) May 28, 2017

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists to expect delays after the crash on the Northern Motorway between Victoria Park Tunnel and the bridge.

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' letters Watch NZH Local Focus: Tarnished Frocks and Divas returns How chaotic Trump news cycle confuses public

The accident had left the left lane blocked heading north.

#Crash blocking the left lane N-Bnd on Nthn Mwy between Victoria Park Tunnel and #Auckland Hrbr Bridge. #ExpectDelays. ^WS pic.twitter.com/KWyW99DHmS — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 28, 2017

Cars were queued in all lanes stretching back past Victoria Park Tunnel through to Spaghetti Junction and clogging streets in the central business district.

The transport agency said the crash had been cleared but traffic remained clogged.

UPDATE: This crash has now been cleared, #AklTraffic remains heavy N-Bnd through Spaghetti Junction. ^WS https://t.co/HmrwxqcSgJ — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 28, 2017

- NZ Herald