Crash, breakdown causes traffic headache crossing Auckland Harbour Bridge and getting to airport

A crash prior to the Auckland Harbour Bridge has brought traffic to a crawl this morning. Photo / via google maps
Parts of two major motorways - including the route to the city's international airport - are down to a crawl after a crash and a breakdown.

A minor accident before the Auckland Harbour Bridge has led to major traffic problems on the city's central motorway while motorists to the airport are negotiating a truck that has broken down on a key junction.

Those heading to the airport are being told to take care at the intersection of George Bolt Memorial Drive and Kirkbride Rd with one lane blocked by the truck.


The airport said airport bound traffic was affected by the breakdown.


Meanwhile, the New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists to expect delays after the crash on the Northern Motorway between Victoria Park Tunnel and the bridge.

The accident had left the left lane blocked heading north.


Cars were queued in all lanes stretching back past Victoria Park Tunnel through to Spaghetti Junction and clogging streets in the central business district.

The transport agency said the crash had been cleared but traffic remained clogged.


- NZ Herald

