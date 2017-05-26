Man arrested at Christchurch Airport after allegedly groping woman on a Jetstar flight

A man has been arrested at Christchurch Airport after allegedly groping a female passenger on board a trans-Tasman Jetstar flight.

Police were called to the airport just after 2.30am today following a complaint that a man had sexually assaulted a woman on a flight from Australia.

The man was arrested upon arrival.

A Jetstar spokesperson said they became aware of the incident after a passenger complained to crew members about inappropriate behaviour from another passenger.

"The groups were separated for the remainder of the flight and support was provided."

Crew onboard requested police meet the aircraft on arrival at Christchurch.

"Jetstar will not tolerate any behaviour which affects the safety of other passengers and crew," the spokesperson said.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing.

