Victim of vicious attack welcomes Budget target for youth offending

As a working man, Chris Turner is in line for a $20 a week windfall under today's Budget.

But it's the boost for the wider community - including increased tax breaks for families and other social spending - that pleases him more.

The 32-year-old manages the family restaurant, Papakura's Red Earth Eatery and Wine Bar.

Just before midnight on Auckland Anniversary weekend the impact of social ills struck him across the head by way of bricks clutched in the hands of six young people attempting to rob the closed restaurant.

His eye socket and rib were broken, deep cuts criss-crossed his face and he spent a night in Middlemore Hospital after undergoing surgery.

How the Government responds to social challenges, including crime, matters to Turner.

"From what I see it's starting to address some of the social issues that have been growing and causing a number of problems in society in the last decade or more. So I'm quite pleased to see that sort of action being taken, that social responsibility."

He was busy working today and hadn't had a chance to read the full budget, but said he wanted to see more money invested in policing and crime prevention.

"There's seems to be have been social inequalities growing over the past decade or two which have caused some issues, and it's great that we're starting to address the root problem, but if we don't address the problems that it's also causing in society, that seems like a bit of an issue to me."

Told of the $13.9 million promised over four years to reduce youth offending, Turner was pleased.

"We need to get these young people out of environments where they're feeling that it's ok to act in that way. It's harmful to all society."

- NZ Herald