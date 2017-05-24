Auckland man smashes world record for most bungy jumps in 24 hours

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours has been smashed by a New Zealander who jumped off the Auckland Harbour Bridge 430 times.



Aucklander Mike Heard made more than two-and-a-half times the number of jumps achieved by the previous record holder.



Heard broke the Guinness World Record just 4.5 hours into his effort and said the experience had far exceeded his expectations.



"It's been a huge effort and I'm absolutely stoked that, with the support of the AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand team, we've been able to achieve our goals of a world record, as well as raising funds and awareness for the Mental Health Foundation.



"I'm not sure what I'm going to do next to top this but I'll be heading home to the family tonight for some rest and relaxation," he said.



AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand managing director Henry van Asch said Heard's effort was an extraordinary one.



"Our philosophy is that if you can bungy jump, you can do anything. And Mike has taken that to a whole new level today.



"To bungy from the Auckland Harbour Bridge 430 times in a 24-hour period is a phenomenal achievement, and I'd like to congratulate Mike and the whole bungy team for a great result."



Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said the organisation had been delighted to be involved.



"Mike and the team have shown amazing generosity and Kiwi go-for-it attitude. He has smashed the record, which is awesome. He's raised thousands of dollars, which is great.

And he has touched so many peoples lives, encouraging us all to talk about mental wellbeing and reach out and support one another."



Heard brought the record back to New Zealand when he beat Australian Beau Retallick's 2014 record of 158 jumps.



To make a donation towards Mike Heard's Mental Health Foundation fundraiser go to mentalhealth.org.nz/bungy or text BUNGY to 2446 to make an automatic $3 donation.

- NZ Herald