Doctor tells Vaxx movie-goers: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'

Kaitaia doctor and a former New Zealander of the Year Lance O'Sullivan has been slammed by the organisers of a screening of the vaccination-dispute movie Vaxxed - from Cover-up to Catastrophe.

O'Sullivan interrupted the screening in Kaitaia on Monday night, telling the handful of people in the audience that their ''presence here will cause babies to die''.

''I've come here not to watch the film, but to continue my battle and my challenge for my people and, importantly, for our children,'' he said.

''I come here with a lot of anger because I am adamantly opposed to this. This idea of anti-immunisation has killed children around the world and actually will continue to kill children whose parents are put off immunisation because of misinformation - misinformation based on lies.''

''Fraudulent people for their own reasons have decided that they would put forward false information that actually causes harm to children.

''Your presence here will cause babies to die.''

The organiser of the screenings in Northland, Tricia Cheel, said O'Sullivan was invited to watch, with a number of other health professionals, but stood at the entrance discouraging people from coming in, then commandeered the stage.

Cheel said O'Sullivan performed a haka, pointed at people in a threatening way and appeared to shake with anger.

Cheel had reported it to Kaitaia police, but had not laid a complaint, over what she felt was intimidating and disruptive behaviour.

- NZ Herald