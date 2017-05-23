'I'd probably take up drugs': Collins on Gareth Morgan

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Government Minister Judith Collins says she'd probably end up taking drugs if she ended up having to work with cat-hater and pro-cannabis politician hopeful Gareth Morgan.

Morgan is making a push for the Government to legalise cannabis for anyone over the age of 20.

However, when questioned about the move by Ryan Bridge on RadioLive, Collins wasn't overly impressed.

"Gareth Morgan, how can you hate cats? If I had to deal with Gareth Morgan, I'd probably take up drugs," she told Bridge.

"Lots of money doesn't necessarily make you electable. So much money, so little sense."

Philanthropist Morgan set up The Opportunities Party and is travelling the length and breadth of the country to garner support for his ideas.

However, when asked about her stance on people who smoked cannabis, Collins wasn't too bothered.

"I actually don't have moral problems with other people who don't inflict difficulties or pain on other people, but that's not the law," she told RadioLive.

"One of the issues around the law is that it's there, it needs to be upheld and if we were to change the law, then it's an entirely different thing."

- NZ Herald