Woman arrested in Christchurch after claiming her bag contained a bomb

The Christchurch bus exchange was evacuated last night after a woman claimed she had a bomb.

Police responded at 9.15pm to a report of a bomb scare at the bus exchange in Lichfield St, senior sergeant Roy Appley from the Canterbury district command centre said.

"Upon arrival a woman has been arrested after she claimed that she had thrown a bag containing a bomb into the bus exchange building," Appley said.

The building was briefly evacuated, he said. A bag was located but no explosive device was found.

The woman was arrested and charged with possession of offensive weapon and causing an alarm to persons inside the building, Appley said.

- NZ Herald