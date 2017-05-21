Police searching for missing 11yo girl in Ashburton, Canterbury

Police have mounted a full search and rescue operation, after an 11-year-old girl went missing in Ashburton.

Canterbury Police are asking for the public's help to find Mary Hamilton, who has not been seen since 5pm Saturday.

Searches have been carried out overnight, and this morning police and volunteers are out again.

They're asking people in Ashburton to check outbuildings, garages and gardens in case the girl has sought shelter there.

She was in Ashburton, in the area around Oxford St and Beach Rd.

Hamilton was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey sweat shirt with a pink mural or logo on the front, police said.

Any sightings or information can be reported to Canterbury Police by calling 111 and referring to event number P029573467.

- NZ Herald