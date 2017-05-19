Man in white van allegedly tried to abduct Christchurch school children

A man has tried to abduct a number of children walking to school in Christchurch this morning.

Queenspark School has posted Facebook saying the young pupils were approached by a man driving a van on Broadhaven Ave near the entrance of Pinaster Pl.

Police have been notified and a trauma specialist from the Ministry of Education was on its way to the school.

Principal Ross Willocks said the man at the centre of the attempted abduction was described as a Maori in his 30s with a distinctive flame tattoo on his face.

He was wearing a dark baseball cap with white lettering. He was driving a white van that had a black stripe on both sides and letter "K" in the middle.

The school urged parents to talk to children about keeping safe on the way to and from school each day.

- NZ Herald