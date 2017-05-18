Footage related to Lois Tolley homicide released on Police Ten-7

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

CCTV footage from the night Lois Tolley was killed in an execution-style shooting has been released by police.

Tolley, 30, was stabbed and shot at point-blank range in her house on Ward St in Upper Hut on December 9 last year.

The police investigation into Tolley's murder, named Operation Archer, featured on tonight's episode of Police Ten 7.

Footage screened tonight shows four men leaving Tolley's house that night, with one hanging back from the others.

The man reportedly looked "visibly distressed" and "called out to the others in remorse", police said.

As well as the CCTV footage, photos of two vehicles of interest have been released. They are a silver Mazda 6 and a silver Nissan Stagea.

"We urge anyone who may recognise the vehicles shown tonight on the show, or those who are in the CCTV footage, to contact the Operation Archer team," Detective Senior Sergeant Glen Barnett said.

The cars were tracked from Stokes Valley to the Upper Hutt area on the night Tolley was killed.

"Your calls will be treated in confidence, and any information - no matter how small - will be welcomed by in the investigating team," Barnett said.

Police believe the men in the footage talked to someone about what they had done, and that someone will know who was involved.

Two blue cars - a sedan and a hatchback - were also seen in the area and are of interest to police. One may have been a Subaru WRX.

Anyone with information can call the Operation Archer team on 04 527 2300. Information can also be provided via the Police Ten 7 show or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald