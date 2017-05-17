Auckland student Tainui Singh-Clark gives kind notes to commuters on train

An Auckland teen has warmed the hearts of commuters on the city's trains.

Tainui Singh-Clark, 16, has taken it upon himself to give kind messages to fellow travellers.

Preparing between 20 to 30 messages a day, Singh-Clark came up with the concept when he saw a woman alone on the train one evening.

"I caught the train home by myself. There was a grumpy lady on the train who looked all sad and looked down a bit. I gave her a smile and she didn't smile back at me," he told Newshub.

"It made me realise everyone else on the train is kind of like that. No one else really smiles on the train and so I decided from then on I'd write notes morning and afternoon."

Photos of the notes have surfaced online, with one recipient thanking Singh-Clark for putting "a smile on my dial on the wet and miserable day".

The notes read: "Good morning! You're such a beautiful human being, I just wanted to remind you in case you forgot. I hope you smile at this note."

"Good morning! It's such an awesome feeling living another day, so I hope you have an awesome day today! I really, really hope this makes you smile because it would make my day! I really hope you like this note, thank you for reading this!"

Singh-Clark, who signs the notes "Your St Peters Man", said he wanted to change the culture of isolation on Auckland trains.

"I'm trying to break the barrier so people can talk to each other and have a good time on the train instead of keeping to themselves," he said.

"Sometimes people forget to say those things to other people, or they forget that they are that type of person. Saying they're amazing or awesome, some people just need that sometimes."

