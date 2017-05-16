11:13am Wed 17 May
Moment robber points gun at Dunedin store worker and demands cigarettes

By Timothy Brown

Southern police have released a video showing the moment a robber pointed a gun at a store worker and demanded cigarettes.

The footage from the aggravated robbery of the Halfway Bush Convenience Store on May 2 has been released in the hopes of identifying the culprit.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who has information about the aggravated robbery,'' Southern police said.

"A witness describes seeing a silver vehicle, possibly a hatchback, leave the area immediately after the incident.

"If anyone saw any suspicious vehicles in the area at the time or in the days leading up to the robbery, the investigation team would appreciate your help.''

In the video, the armed robber enters the store and demands the store worker places cash and tobacco in what appears to be a pink bag.

The man is described as having a medium build and was wearing a distinctive grey hoodie with a circular emblem on the chest.

Any information can be passed to Detective Jo McLaughlan at Dunedin Central Police Station on (03) 471-4800.

- Otago Daily Times

