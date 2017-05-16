Convicted fraudster Vicki Letele dies of cancer following prison release

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Vicki Letele, the woman sick with cancer who fought for compassionate release from prison, has died overnight according to a Facebook post by her brother.

David Letele said his sister fought one of the biggest of her life but was not the victor.

"My beautiful sister lost her battle tonight.

"She put up one of the strongest fights I have ever seen."

He said her death had caused him immeasurable pain.

"Vicki Letele, I lost a part of my heart tonight. No words can describe the pain, but no words explain how proud I am to be your brother."

He thanked her for everything and promised to care for her children.

He described his sister as a caring woman who would never be forgotten.

"I want to try my best to be more like you. Anytime I am doing it tough , I will ask myself ... What would Vicki do."

Friends are describing Letele as an inspiration and always helping others.

"Vicki Letele our modern day Robin Hood, you gave up your freedom to house the less fortunate. Your life was dedicated to helping others, your story has helped shed light on the treatment of prisoners and how people can drastically change their lives around through god," posted Corey Larry Sio.

A woman who shared a prison cell with Letele said while they met behind the ugly walls she was a "positive beautiful lady" filled with love and kindness.

Letele, a former mortgage broker, was convicted last March of 10 charges of dishonestly using a document to enable low-income families to obtain home loans.

She had received a financial benefit from the criminal activity known as "hydraulic mortgage" fraud.

- NZ Herald