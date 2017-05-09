Five crashes following diesel spill near Bulls Gorge

By - Northern Advocate

A diesel spill is believed to have caused five crashes near the Bulls Gorge area this morning.

Police said they are managing the spill, believed to have happened about 10am, which appears to begin at the Puketona Junction on State Highway 10.

It is not yet known how far the spill has spread.

There have been five crashes in the area which police believe happened as a result of the spill.

No injuries have been reported as a result.

Police are in attendance and are advising motorists to slow down and take extreme caution around the area and avoid it if possible.

Police are working with NZTA to clean the road.