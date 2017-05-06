6:47pm Sat 6 May
Wedding bells for Lorde's parents

Lorde's parents Sonja Yelich and Vic O'Connor announced on Twitter that they had tied the knot this morning. Photo / Twitter
The parents of New Zealand's most famous musician have reportedly got married.

Sonja Yelich and Vic O'Connor announced on Twitter that they had tied the knot this morning.

"Today at 10am we got married," wrote Yelich, who is an avid advocate and defender of her pop-star daughter.

Pictures show the couple holding hands and kissing on a sunny beach, champagne glasses in hand.


It is not clear whether Lorde was at the wedding, nor has she taken to social media yet to congratulate her folks.

Yelich and O'Connor have four children together, including their superstar daughter.

Last year, Lorde's father proposed to her mother, a poet, with a diamond ring at Niagara Falls.

- NZ Herald

