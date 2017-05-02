Expert tells Court that National Party used music 'almost identical' to Eminem's

By Frances Cook

A music expert claims that not only did the National Party use music almost identical to Eminem's, but that voice-over of their campaign ad also mimicked Eminem's rap style.

A copyright battle over the 2014 National Party campaign ad is in its second day at the High Court in Wellington.

The governing party is accused of using an unlicensed version of Eminem's song Lose Yourself.

Music expert Dr Andrew Ford today gave evidence via video link from Sydney.

He said the National Party ad "substantially reproduced" Eminem's work, as the track it used, Eminem Esque, was similar in both tone and structure to Eminem's Lose Yourself.

"They have the same staccato use of guitar, identical timbre, and identical chords of D minor and G minor.

"Together they create a sonic bed in Eminem-Esque that is practically identical to Lose Yourself."

Ford then added that Eminem's rap in Lose Yourself started with a "reasonable" tone of voice, and used a rhetorical question.

"The sound and use of the voiceover mimics Eminem's delivery; the sound and tone of delivery, the reasonable voice, the rhetorical question," Ford said.



Lawyer for the National Party, Greg Arthur, then asked the court's permission to play and compare several songs.

Twist and Shout from the Beatle was played, before La Bamba was played and then compared for stylistic similarities.

Kashmir by Led Zeppelin was played to the court, to compare to Eminem's Lose Yourself.

Arthur asked Dr Ford if the similarities could be coincidence.

"It must be possible surely, that of all the tracks in the world, many will share the same beat, tempo, and chord."

Dr Ford laughed before disagreeing.

"I suppose, of all the tracks in the world, there must be some out there.

"If you take all of the information separately, then we're back to my analogy of someone having big ears, it's not very distinctive.

"It's when you put all the information together that it's distinctive."

Arthur continued his line of questioning, putting to Ford that Eminem-Esque didn't have the same features that made Lose Yourself a hit.





But Ford said he believed the track had attempted to include those features.

"It's a close imitation. Close, but pale. It's not as good," Ford said.

"It has all of them, it's just not quite as well achieved.

"I suppose [a coincidence is] possible in a way that a lot of monkeys could eventually type Hamlet.

"But I can't conceive of a way in which Eminem-Esque was conceived without at least close reference to Lose Yourself."

The trial is set down for six days.

