Live: Andrew Little speaks on Labour Party list rankings

The Labour Party has unveiled its list rankings for this year's election, with high places for a number of new women candidates.

Labour leader Andrew Little and party president Nigel Haworth are holding a press conference on the list changes in Wellington this morning.

Little isn't contesting an electorate and is number one on the list.

Current MPs David Parker and Raymond Huo are also reliant on the list and will almost certainly return to Parliament after September's election.

However, veteran Labour MP Trevor Mallard will need Labour to get about 33 per cent of the party vote to return to Parliament after being ranked at 32, meaning he is effectively the 12th list MP.

Former Police Association president Greg O'Connor, who is standing for Labour for the first time, will need to take Ohariu off United Future leader Peter Dunne to become an MP, after being ranked at 40.

The rankings were initially meant to be announced yesterday, but were delayed after protests by new candidate Willie Jackson about his ranking.

Jackson flew to Wellington last night to lobby for a higher place but was unsuccessful and he remains at 21, meaning he is effectively the party's 8th list MP.

In an apparent olive branch, Jackson has also been made the party's Maori campaign director this morning.

The new candidates with higher rankings are Maungakiekie candidate and policy advisor Priyanca Radhakrishnan, school principal Jan Tinetti, district councillor Willow-Jean Prime and commercial lawyer and business consultant Kiri Allan.

Labour has committed to at least 50 per cent of MPs being women, and its ruling council must consider that aim when making the selections.

The overall percentage of party vote and number of seats won determines how many candidates are elected from a party's list.

Who's on the list?

1 Andrew Little

2 Jacinda Ardern

3 Grant Robertson

4 Phil Twyford

5 Megan Woods

6 Chris Hipkins

7 Carmel Sepuloni

8 David Clark

9 David Parker

10 Stuart Nash

11 Priyanca Radhakrishnan

12 Raymond Huo

13 Iain Lees-Galloway

14 Jan Tinetti

15 Aupito William Sio

16 Willow-Jean Prime

17 Damien O'Connor

18 Jenny Salesa

19 Kris Faafoi

20 Kiri Allan

21 Willie Jackson

22 Clare Curran

23 Ruth Dyson

24 Poto Williams

25 Louisa Wall

26 Michael Wood

27 Ginny Andersen

28 Jo Luxton

29 Deborah Russell

30 Liz Craig

31 Marja Lubeck

32 Trevor Mallard

33 Paul Eagle

34 Tamati Coffey

35 Jamie Strange

36 Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki

37 Kieran McAnulty

38 Angie Warren-Clark

39 Helen White

40 Greg O'Connor

41 Steph Lewis

42 Duncan Webb

43 Lemauga Lydia Sosene

44 Janette Walker

45 Anna Lorck

46 Romy Udanga

47 Rachel Boyack

48 Sarb Johal

49 Naisi Chen

50 Shanan Halbert

51 Dan Rosewarne

52 Jin An

53 Jesse Pabla

54 Hilary Humphrey

55 Tony Savage

56 Brooke Loader

57 Ben Sandford

58 Kurt Taogaga

59 Heather Warren

60 Sam McDonald

61 Cherie Chapman

62 Ala' Al-Bustanji

63 Baljit Kaur

64 Linsey Higgins

65 Barry Kirker

66 Tofik Mamedov

67 Michelle Lomax

68 Nathaniel Blomfield

69 Gaurav Sharma

70 Anthony Rimell

71 Tony Condon

72 Sarah Packer

73 Andy Begg

74 Corie Haddock

- NZ Herald