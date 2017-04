A person has died in a Waikato house fire early today.

Fire Service northern communications manager Jaron Phillips said the Tirau property was engulfed by fire when a neighbour raised the alarm at 3.30am.

One person was found dead inside the Little St home.

Phillips said four fire crew from Tirau, Putaruru and Matamata were needed to contain the blaze.

A team of specialist fire investigators were now at the Little St property to determine the cause of the fire.

- NZ Herald