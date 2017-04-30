Fire closes medical centre and pharmacy

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A fire in Rotorua's CBD has seen Lakes Prime Care and the neighbouring pharmacy evacuated and the road closed.

Tutanekai St between Haupapa and Arawa Sts has been closed, with four fire trucks at the scene.

A Fire Communications spokesman said an alarm was activated at 2.20pm at Lakes Prime Care.

Off-duty Rotorua firefighters came back to help and a truck from the Ngongotaha Fire Brigade responded, the spokesman said.





Lakes Prime Care director Dr Mike Tustin said when the alarm went off staff got everyone out of the building quickly. He said the medical centre was "not hugely busy" at the time.

"We came outside and there was not much to see initially. I did a circuit of the building and couldn't see anything."

Then he noticed an "acrid smell" in the air.

Smoke started billowing out of the ceiling above TRG Imaging next to Lakes Prime Care, he said.

He said fire fighters were there in about a minute and a half and put the fire out quickly.

"They were amazing."





He said Lakes Prime Care and the pharmacy were open at the time while one staff member was working upstairs in the RAPHS offices, which take up the second floor of the building.

No one was inside TRG Imaging, where the fire is believed to have started.

Dr Tustin said Lakes Prime Care would be closed for the rest of the day. A nurse had taken one patient to Rotorua Hospital for treatment, but no other patients were affected.

He said they were waiting for the results of the fire investigation before they knew if they could open tomorrow.

The centre's IT manager had been called to the scene, as the servers for all Rotorua medical practices were stored on the building's second floor, he said.

However he was hopeful there would be no issues for local GPs tomorrow.

TRG Imaging manager Debbie Cartwright was anxiously waiting outside, after she was called by a friend who saw the fire engines outside the radiology clinic.

She did not know the extent of the damage inside, but was preparing for the worst. About 30 to 40 patients booked in for tomorrow were being contacted to reschedule their appointments.

She said luckily they did have another practice around the corner so some patients would be able to be seen there.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and a fire investigator is on the scene.

A post on Lakes Care Pharmacy's Facebook page said for the first time in 20 years the pharmacy would be closed tonight because of the fire at the neighbouring business.

The Facebook post said it was hoped it would be reopen tomorrow morning.