Rugby game called off after injury

By Ben Fraser -
The game between Rotoiti and Paroa at Emery Park was called off just 18 minutes into play. Photo / 123RF
A local premier rugby match was called off in Rotorua today after a player suffered a serious injury.

The Baywide match between Rotoiti and Paroa at Emery Park was called off just 18 minutes into the first half.

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union media spokeswoman Amanda Thompson said a Rotoiti prop suffered a back injury and due to the serious nature of the injury the decision was made to call the match off.

The player suffered the injury in general play.

He was taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance and is in a stable condition.

