Four of China's 'most wanted' for alleged corruption are reported to be hiding out in Auckland

Four of China's "most wanted" fugitives have reportedly fled to our shores.

China's anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), has revealed the identity, possible addresses and travel documents for 22 of their country's top corruption suspects.

Referring to the alleged fugitives as "a community stain", the CCDI stated the information in the list came from whistleblowers. It has encouraged more informants to come forward.

Number two on the most-wanted list is Jiang Lei, who is believed to be living in Cockle Bay.

Lei reportedly fled to New Zealand 10 years ago and is suspected of embezzlement.

Chen Xingming comes in at number five and has reportedly been living in Half Moon Bay after he arrived in New Zealand in 2002.

Xingming is suspected of misappropriating public funds.

Number 10 on the list is Xuan Xiuying who is also suspected of misappropriating public funds as well as concealing an overseas deposit.

She has reportedly been living in Eastern Beach since fleeing China in 2002.

Yu Tainan is 15th on the list and is accused of embezzlement and corruption. It is believed he has been in New Zealand since 2007 and lives near One Tree Hill.

Another fugitive, Cheng Muyang, is understood to have fled to New Zealand in 2000 before moving to Canada.

The Chinese government believes the other suspects are located in America, London, Canada, Caribbean and one in Australia.

"We hope that the majority of overseas Chinese and international friends to recognise the true face of these alleged corrupt elements, do not allow them to tarnish the Chinese community and where the community, so that they nowhere to hide," the CCDI website stated.

The commission urged countries not to pursue their own "economic interests" by "issuing passports and visas through investment immigration schemes when applicants are suspected of corruption."

The CCDI website claimed to have repatriated 2873 fugitives from more than 90 countries by March 31, 2017, through the operation "Skynet Action".

During a visit to New Zealand in 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping sought New Zealand's help to return a number of fugitives who had fled China with the proceeds of corruption, according to John Key.

- NZ Herald