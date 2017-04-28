Watch: Driver uses footpath to beat Auckland traffic

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

An impatient driver has staged a protest against Auckland gridlock traffic by driving along the footpath.

A video shows the people mover manoeuvring between fences and power poles as it travels along the pavement in a bid to beat the traffic on Mahia Rd in Manurewa.

Eyewitness Roberta Leevard, whose son took the video, told Fairfax a pedestrian was forced to jump out of the way as the car drove along the sidewalk on Thursday.

"There was a lady using the footpath and he even made her move. The poor lady was shocked and stopped to watch when she realised what he was doing," she said.



"I'd hate to have think if a child ran out the gate onto the footpath."

Other drivers reportedly tooted at the vehicle.

"At first I noticed him coming from behind, thinking perhaps he was stuck coming out the drive to get down the next road, as it looked that way," she told Fairfax.

"But then he went up the next footpath and that's when I realised more what he was doing and got my son to get the video.

Mahia Rd is a major thoroughfare, which connects to the Southern motorway.

- NZ Herald