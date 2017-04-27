Life-changing Lotto win for three Kiwis

Three people will be waking up more than $330,000 richer after winning Wednesday night's Lotto draw.

Three players from Auckland, Dunedin and Morrinsville each walked away with $333,000 after sharing Lotto's division one spoils.

The lucky Auckland ticket was sold at Schofields Stationery Paper Power in Papatoetoe, the Morrinsville ticket at Paper Plus Morrinsville and the Dunedin ticket was purchased with MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $200,000 on Saturday.

The triple Lotto win comes a day after a woman who took more than two months to check her Lotto ticket claimed her $300,000 winnings.

The North Waikato woman said she'd delayed getting the ticket checked, but was overjoyed when she found out she'd won.

"I was pottering around at home and everything kind of aligned. I remembered about the prize, found my ticket and checked it through the Lotto NZ app," she said.

"When 'major prize winner' popped up on the screen I couldn't believe my eyes. I just burst into tears."

The woman said she had been meaning to check her ticket, but never got around to it.

"When I was having a hard day at work I'd think 'I should check that Strike ticket tonight', but the thought was always gone by the time I was home."

She told the Herald she already has sights on a new car.

- NZ Herald