Body found on the beach at Papamoa

By - Bay of Plenty Times

Police have confirmed a body has been found in Papamoa.

The body was found on Papamoa Beach at 7.10am by a member of the public, a police spokeswoman said.

The police had no further information at this time.

A reporter at the scene said emergency services and about a dozen people were on the beach about 500m east of the end of Karewa Parade.

There were no houses in the area and emergency vehicles were parked on the road as there was no nearby vehicle access.