Two climbers' bodies recovered in Fiordland

The bodies of two climbers have been recovered in Fiordland by a search and rescue team.

The pair were reported missing yesterday afternoon and had been overdue for 24 hours, Sergeant Tod Hollebon of Te Anau Police said.

"A search by helicopter yesterday evening located the climbers at the base of a climbing face where they had clearly suffered a fall," Hollebon said.

A Southland police SAR team recovered their bodies in an area below Marian Peak in the Darran Mountains, Fiordland.

The two climbers left Homer Huts near the Milford Road on Saturday. They were intending to head from Barrier Knob to Barrier Peak, before descending into Marian Valley and then climbing Marian Peak.

Police are contacting next of kin.

- NZ Herald