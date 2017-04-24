Auckland schoolgirl missing for almost a month

Police are wanting to confirm the whereabouts of 13-year-old Tamia Apaapa, who is believed to be in the Auckland area.

Police said Tamia was reported missing by family on March 27 and last seen in school uniform.

"Since that time she has been heard from intermittently, but due to her age and the length of time she has not been seen, police have serious concerns for her safety and wellbeing," a police statement said.

"Tamia has family in Tauranga and it is also possible she could be heading towards the Bay of Plenty or Hamilton.

"Anyone who has information on where Tamia can be located should contact their nearest police station or phone or text Sergeant James Cassin on 021 190 5019.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

- NZ Herald