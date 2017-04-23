12:50pm Mon 24 April
Man shot by armed stranger in South Auckland

A person is in hospital after an overnight shooting in Flat Bush, South Auckland. Photo / Google Street View
A man was shot by an armed stranger standing in his driveway as he pulled into his property just after midnight.

Police have revealed dramatic new details of a shooting in Flat Bush.

The man and his partner, who had just arrived back at their Dunaff Pl home around 12.05am, discovered another man they didn't know outside their house.

Counties Manukau detective senior sergeant Darrell Harpur said a fight took place between the two men and the victim was shot.

He was taken to Middlemore Hospital and was now in a stable condition.

Harpur said police were treating the matter very seriously and were still working to establish exactly what had occurred at the address.

A scene examination was under way, including forensic testing.

Police today warned the public to call 111 immediately if they saw any suspicious behaviour or were in a situation where they felt unsafe.

- NZ Herald

