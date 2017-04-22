Multiple bus crashes minutes apart in Auckland

Two buses have crashed in Auckland within minutes of one another.

A bus in Lynfield has left the road and careened down a driveway, hitting cars and crashing into a house, said fire communications shift manager Jaron Phillips.

It was not known whether the bus had been carrying passengers. Police, fire and ambulance were on their way to the scene on Caronia Crescent shortly before 8pm.

Minutes before the call came in about the Lynfield incident, fire services had received word a bus had left the road in Titirangi, crashing into a ditch on Huia Rd.

All passengers had safely left the bus and there were no reports of injuries, Phillips said.

- NZ Herald