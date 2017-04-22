9:18pm Sat 22 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Multiple bus crashes minutes apart in Auckland

Emergency services attend the scene of a incident where a bus lost its brakes on a steep driveway and crashed into two parked cars in Coronia Crescent in Lynfield. Photo / Peter Meecham
Emergency services attend the scene of a incident where a bus lost its brakes on a steep driveway and crashed into two parked cars in Coronia Crescent in Lynfield. Photo / Peter Meecham

Two buses have crashed in Auckland within minutes of one another.

A bus in Lynfield has left the road and careened down a driveway, hitting cars and crashing into a house, said fire communications shift manager Jaron Phillips.

It was not known whether the bus had been carrying passengers. Police, fire and ambulance were on their way to the scene on Caronia Crescent shortly before 8pm.

Minutes before the call came in about the Lynfield incident, fire services had received word a bus had left the road in Titirangi, crashing into a ditch on Huia Rd.

All passengers had safely left the bus and there were no reports of injuries, Phillips said.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 22 Apr 2017 22:50:23 Processing Time: 12ms