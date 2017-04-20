Armed police swoop in on Armourguard van robbed outside Auckland bank

Armed police are attending a robbery of an Armourguard van outside the ASB bank near the corner of Dominion Rd and Mt Albert Rd in Auckland.

Auckland Police said in a statement that a cash security van has been robbed at about 4.45pm and two offenders fled on foot with a quantity of cash.

A number of units are securing the area and cordons are in place. Police are working to establish whether the offenders were armed.

Stuart Hintz, who parked outside the bank about 4.30pm to go to the Post Office, said "police with machine guns are everywhere".

"I stopped at the Post Office and all hell broke loose," he said.

Hintz said he did not see the incident take place, but heard some screaming and police swooping on the area.

He said Dominion Rd had been blocked to traffic since 4.30pm.

Cathy Wang, manager of the Yong Fa restaurant on the corner of Mt Albert and Dominion Rds, said the ASB Bank near to her restaurant had been robbed.

A staff member told her they saw two men entering the bank around 20 minutes ago. They then ran out of the bank and to the carpark behind the group of shops.

"The police came about seven minutes after that happened," Wang said. "There are at least five police cars and they all have guns."

