8:46pm Wed 19 April
Search under way for man in Manukau Harbour

Police and Coast Guard have been conducting air, sea and land searches. Photo / File
A search is under way in Manukau Harbour tonight, after a small boat was found adrift in the harbour with no occupants at around 4.30pm.

Police and Coastguard have been conducting air, sea and land searches and a short time ago located an 8-year-old girl treading water in the harbour.

Coastguard duty officer Johnny Clough said the search was being conducted in the Papakura channel of the Manukau Harbour and four coastguard assets were involved.

The girl has been transported to Middlemore Hospital for medical assessment and searchers are continuing to look for a 52-year-old man who is still missing.

It is believed the pair had been out fishing together.

- NZ Herald

